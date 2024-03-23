Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.75

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 76918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

