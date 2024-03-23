Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.88

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 202999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,573,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

