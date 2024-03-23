Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 3365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

The firm has a market cap of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

