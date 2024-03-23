Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.10

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 850302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,916,774 shares of company stock worth $290,705,144. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,332,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

