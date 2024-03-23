Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 280,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $61.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.