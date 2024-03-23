Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

