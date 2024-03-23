Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $137.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

