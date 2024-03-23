Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,018 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 60,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

