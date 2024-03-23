Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.