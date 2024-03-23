Herbst Group LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at $19,614,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at $19,614,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

