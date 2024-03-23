Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.9 %

SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Earnings History for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

