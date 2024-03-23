iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.93 and a 12-month high of $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

