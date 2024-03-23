New Hampshire Trust Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

