Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $61.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 1,462,857 shares traded.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

