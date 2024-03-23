Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

