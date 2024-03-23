Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $749.17 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.