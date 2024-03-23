Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.