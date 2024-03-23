Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDV stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

