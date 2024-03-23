Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

