Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

GPN opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.