Mark Hipp Sells 1,875 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.