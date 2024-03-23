Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of HOV opened at $145.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.