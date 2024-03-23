Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.17 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.