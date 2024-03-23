Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 11.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 329,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 45,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Titan Medical Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

