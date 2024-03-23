Roger Dankel Sells 850 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00.
NYSE:SSD opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
