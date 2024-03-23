General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.61

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.61 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174.92 ($2.23), with a volume of 3169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

