SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

