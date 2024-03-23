SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
