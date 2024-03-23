Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.18. 1,262,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,457,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roku by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

