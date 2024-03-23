Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.