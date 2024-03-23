Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74.
Shell Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.