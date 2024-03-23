Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,785 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

