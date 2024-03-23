FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $447.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

