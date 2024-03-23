New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Marshall Lux Buys 27,100 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.