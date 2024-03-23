Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 22,579 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $111,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Getty Images Trading Down 12.7 %
GETY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
