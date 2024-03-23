AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Nicholas Donoghoe Sells 21,082 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Donoghoe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $178.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.