Bitcoin SV Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $81.81 or 0.00126889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $77.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,465.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.12 or 0.00716778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00059018 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,668,425 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

