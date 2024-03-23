Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.62 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $60.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00085301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,074,002,365 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

