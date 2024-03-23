Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

