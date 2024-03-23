Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $136.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $136.89 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00015938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,478.41 or 1.00009248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00154237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13964962 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,745,175.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

