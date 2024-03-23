Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

