Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $261.70 million and $2.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.46 or 0.05206168 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00085145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003888 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

