Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.04.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.