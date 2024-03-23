Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.04.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.