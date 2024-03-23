Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NECB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

