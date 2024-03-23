Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MLGF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Malaga Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

