Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

RLTY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

