Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
RLTY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
