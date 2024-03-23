32,671 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,894,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,074,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SMH stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average is $172.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

