CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,019 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $327.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

