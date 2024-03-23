VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.58 and last traded at $228.42. Approximately 3,649,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,122,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

