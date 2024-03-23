ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $785.04 and last traded at $778.78. 385,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,239,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,118,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

