Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

