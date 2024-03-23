CX Institutional Buys 197 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,812,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.58.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

